Cameron Champ hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 26th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Champ went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Champ to even for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Champ chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 10th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to even-par for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

On the 677-yard par-5 18th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.