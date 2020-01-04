  • Collin Morikawa shoots 2-under 71 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2020, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Collin Morikawa's near hole-out to finish the day at Sentry

    In the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2020, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.