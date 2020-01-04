Collin Morikawa hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 9th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Morikawa's tee shot went 229 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.

Morikawa hit his tee shot 285 yards to the fairway bunker on the 424-yard par-4 sixth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 383-yard par-4 13th hole, Morikawa had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Morikawa's 91 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

On the 677-yard par-5 18th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.