J.T. Poston putts well in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.T. Poston rolls in from 21 feet for birdie at SentryIn the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, J.T. Poston jars a 21-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
J.T. Poston hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his day tied for 7th at 5 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 sixth hole, J.T. Poston had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved J.T. Poston to 3 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Poston's tee shot went 164 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-4 17th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the 677-yard par-5 18th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
