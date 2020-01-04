-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 2-over 75 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 03, 2020
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz birdies No. 8 in Round 2 at Sentry Tournament of ChampionsIn the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Sebastián Muñoz nearly holes his 183-yard tee shot, rolling his ball just by the cup and stopping within 5 inches of the par-3 8th hole. He would tap in for birdie.
In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Sebastián Muñoz hit 14 of 15 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 26th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 520-yard par-4 first hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Muñoz hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Muñoz at even-par for the round.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
Muñoz stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 199-yard par-3 eighth. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Muñoz's tee shot went 182 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Muñoz's 85 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
Muñoz got a double bogey on the 550-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
