In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Sebastián Muñoz hit 14 of 15 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 26th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.

On the 520-yard par-4 first hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Muñoz hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Muñoz at even-par for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

Muñoz stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 199-yard par-3 eighth. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Muñoz's tee shot went 182 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Muñoz's 85 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

Muñoz got a double bogey on the 550-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Muñoz to 1 under for the round.