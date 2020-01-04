-
Xander Schauffele posts bogey-free 5-under 68 l in the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Xander Schauffele's Round 2 highlights from SentryIn the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Xander Schauffele carded a 5-under 68 to get to 9-under for the tournament, giving him a one-stroke lead over the field heading into the weekend.
Xander Schauffele hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and finished the round bogey free. Schauffele finished his day in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Xander Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
After a 256 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 383-yard par-4 13th hole, Schauffele had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Schauffele's 83 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.
