Jon Rahm shoots Even-par 73 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 03, 2020
Highlights
Jon Rahm sinks birdie putt at SentryIn the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Jon Rahm sinks a 22-footer for birdie at the par-4 13th hole.
Jon Rahm hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 9th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 seventh, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Rahm had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 3 over for the round.
On the 383-yard par-4 13th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 over for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Rahm chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 550-yard par-4 17th hole, Rahm chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Rahm at even-par for the round.
