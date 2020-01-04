  • Jon Rahm shoots Even-par 73 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Jon Rahm sinks a 22-footer for birdie at the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm sinks birdie putt at Sentry

