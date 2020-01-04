Tyler Duncan hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 26th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.

After a 257 yard drive on the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Duncan chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 seventh, Duncan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to even for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Duncan's tee shot went 167 yards to the right side of the fairway where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Duncan's tee shot went 130 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 3 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-4 17th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 4 over for the round.

On the 677-yard par-5 18th, Duncan got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to 5 over for the round.