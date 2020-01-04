-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 1-under 72 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann rolls in 30-footer for birdie at SentryIn the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Joaquin Niamann drains a 30-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole.
In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Joaquin Niemann hit 12 of 15 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 2nd at 8 under with Patrick Reed; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Niemann hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 383-yard par-4 13th. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
After a 242 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to even for the round.
At the 369-yard par-4 16th, Niemann reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Niemann at 1 under for the round.
