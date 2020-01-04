Corey Conners hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

At the 522-yard par-4 seventh, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Conners chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 161-yard par-3 11th green, Conners suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Conners at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Conners chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Conners chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.