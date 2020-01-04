-
-
Max Homa putts well in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
-
January 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 03, 2020
Max Homa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his day tied for 26th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.
Max Homa hit his tee at the green on the 219-yard par-3 second, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to 1 under for the round.
Homa got a bogey on the 383-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Homa had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.