Keith Mitchell hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Mitchell finished his day in 30th at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.

On the 520-yard par-4 first, Keith Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Keith Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Mitchell's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 3 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Mitchell's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Mitchell hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 550-yard par-4 17th hole, Mitchell sank his approach from 249 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

On the 677-yard par-5 18th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.