Martin Trainer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day in 34th at 5 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Trainer's tee shot went 203 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 36 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to even for the round.

Trainer had a 352-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 eighth green, Trainer suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Trainer at 2 over for the round.

After a 247 yard drive on the 384-yard par-4 10th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 over for the round.

On the 383-yard par-4 13th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 4 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Trainer chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 over for the round.

On the 677-yard par-5 18th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Trainer to 4 over for the round.