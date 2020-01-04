Patrick Cantlay hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 5th at 6 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 seventh, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.

Cantlay tee shot went 169 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 383-yard par-4 13th hole, Cantlay had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Cantlay chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.