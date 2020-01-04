Adam Long hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 20th at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.

On the 520-yard par-4 first hole, Adam Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.

After a 249 yard drive on the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Long chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 1 under for the round.

After a 236 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Long chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After a 234 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Long chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 550-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Long to 2 under for the round.