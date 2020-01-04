  • Lanto Griffin shoots 2-under 71 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Lanto Griffin drains a 21-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Lanto Griffin sinks 21-footer for birdie at Sentry

    In the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Lanto Griffin drains a 21-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 7th hole.