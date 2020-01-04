-
Lanto Griffin shoots 2-under 71 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 03, 2020
Highlights
Lanto Griffin sinks 21-footer for birdie at SentryIn the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Lanto Griffin drains a 21-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 7th hole.
Lanto Griffin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 9th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.
At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 seventh hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 ninth, Griffin hit his 79 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
