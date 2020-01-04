Patrick Reed hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 2nd at 8 under with Joaquin Niemann; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Reed reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Reed at 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Reed chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Reed hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Reed chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Reed had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reed to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Reed's 144 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 6 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Reed chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 7 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Reed hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Reed to 6 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-4 17th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 7 under for the round.