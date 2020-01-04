  • Patrick Reed shoots 7-under 66 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Patrick Reed carded a 7-under 66, tying for the low round of the tournament and getting him to 8-under through two rounds, one back of the leader Xander Schauffele.
    Extended Highlights

    Patrick Reed's Round 2 highlights from Sentry

