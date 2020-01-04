-
Justin Thomas finishes with Even-par 73 in second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 03, 2020
Highlights
Justin Thomas uses tight approach to set up birdie at SentryIn the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas lands his 111-yard approach inside 2 feet of the cup at the par-4 16th hole. He would tap in for birdie.
In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas hit 14 of 15 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 5th at 6 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 520-yard par-4 first hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Thomas's tee shot went 202 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Thomas got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 1 over for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 2 over for the round.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.
At the 161-yard par-3 11th, Thomas hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to even for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Thomas's 84 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Thomas had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
Thomas had a 384-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 550-yard par-4 17th. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
