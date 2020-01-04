In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas hit 14 of 15 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 5th at 6 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.

On the 520-yard par-4 first hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Thomas's tee shot went 202 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Thomas got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 1 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 2 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 11th, Thomas hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Thomas's 84 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Thomas had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

Thomas had a 384-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 550-yard par-4 17th. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.