  • Justin Thomas finishes with Even-par 73 in second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas lands his 111-yard approach inside 2 feet of the cup at the par-4 16th hole. He would tap in for birdie.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas uses tight approach to set up birdie at Sentry

    In the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas lands his 111-yard approach inside 2 feet of the cup at the par-4 16th hole. He would tap in for birdie.