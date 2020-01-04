-
Rickie Fowler shoots 2-under 71 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
January 03, 2020
Highlights
Rickie Fowler sinks 20-footer for birdie at SentryIn the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Rickie Fowler drains a 20-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole.
Rickie Fowler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day in 4th at 7 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; and Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under.
At the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Fowler got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Fowler to even for the round.
On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Fowler's tee shot went 163 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 253 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Fowler chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Fowler's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
