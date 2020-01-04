Jim Herman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at even for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 24th at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Herman hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 10th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Herman's tee shot went 141 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 12th hole, Herman had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.

On the 383-yard par-4 13th hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Herman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Herman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Herman's 99 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to even for the round.