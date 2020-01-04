-
Gary Woodland putts well in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Gary Woodland interview after Round 2 of SentryFollowing his second-round 4-under 69 at the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Gary Woodland talks about how he was able to bounce back after a less than ideal start on Thursday.
In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Gary Woodland hit 15 of 15 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his day tied for 9th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.
Gary Woodland got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gary Woodland to 1 over for the round.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Woodland chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 50-foot putt for eagle. This put Woodland at 3 under for the round.
At the 550-yard par-4 17th, Woodland reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Woodland at 4 under for the round.
