  • Gary Woodland putts well in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • Following his second-round 4-under 69 at the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Gary Woodland talks about how he was able to bounce back after a less than ideal start on Thursday.
    Interviews

    Gary Woodland interview after Round 2 of Sentry

    Following his second-round 4-under 69 at the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Gary Woodland talks about how he was able to bounce back after a less than ideal start on Thursday.