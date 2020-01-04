  • Brendon Todd shoots 1-over 74 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Joaquin Niemann posted a 7-under par 66 to take a 1-stroke early lead.
    Round Recaps

    Joaquin Niemann leads by 1 stroke at Sentry

