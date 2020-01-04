-
Brendon Todd shoots 1-over 74 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 03, 2020
Round Recaps
Brendon Todd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 20th at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Todd had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-4 17th, Todd had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.
