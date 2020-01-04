-
Dustin Johnson shoots 2-under 71 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 03, 2020
Dustin Johnson eagles No. 5 at SentryIn the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Dustin Johnson drains a 41-foot putt to make eagle at the par-5 5th hole.
In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Dustin Johnson hit 12 of 15 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 42-foot putt for eagle. This put Johnson at 2 under for the round.
At the 541-yard par-5 15th, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Johnson's 77 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
On the 677-yard par-5 18th, Johnson got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to 2 under for the round.
