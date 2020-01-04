  • Dylan Frittelli shoots 4-over 77 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2020, Dylan Frittelli makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Dylan Frittelli curls in a 23-foot birdie on No. 18 at Sentry

    In the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2020, Dylan Frittelli makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.