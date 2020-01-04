-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 4-over 77 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dylan Frittelli curls in a 23-foot birdie on No. 18 at SentryIn the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2020, Dylan Frittelli makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Dylan Frittelli hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 31st at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.
After a tee shot at the 219-yard par-3 second green, Frittelli suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Frittelli at 1 over for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 161-yard par-3 green 11th, Frittelli suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 301-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 3 over for the round.
On the 550-yard par-4 17th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 4 over for the round.
