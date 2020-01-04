In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kevin Kisner hit 14 of 15 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kisner finished his day in 19th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.

Kevin Kisner tee shot went 201 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kevin Kisner to 1 over for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 2 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kisner hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 424-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Kisner to 2 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Kisner hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.

After a 228 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Kisner chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Kisner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-4 17th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kisner to 1 under for the round.