January 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Nate Lashley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his day tied for 9th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Nate Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 seventh, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 12th hole, Lashley had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Lashley's 240 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
