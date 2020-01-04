Sung Kang hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 20th at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Kang's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 18 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to even for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Kang chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to even-par for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Kang's tee shot went 152 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Kang chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to even for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 550-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 677-yard par-5 18th hole, Kang hit an approach shot from 88 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.