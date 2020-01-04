In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, J.B. Holmes hit 13 of 15 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Holmes finished his day tied for 31st at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.

Holmes got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Holmes to 1 over for the round.

Holmes tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Holmes to 2 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Holmes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Holmes hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Holmes to 1 over for the round.

After a 244 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Holmes chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to even-par for the round.

At the 384-yard par-4 10th, Holmes reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Holmes at 1 under for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Holmes's tee shot went 145 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Holmes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Holmes chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-4 17th, Holmes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 1 under for the round.

On the 677-yard par-5 18th hole, Holmes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.