  • Chez Reavie comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Chez Reavie lands his 66-yard approach on a greenside hill well beyond the green, but spins it back, on to the green and into the cup to card an eagle at the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Chez Reavie holes out for eagle at Sentry

    In the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Chez Reavie lands his 66-yard approach on a greenside hill well beyond the green, but spins it back, on to the green and into the cup to card an eagle at the par-5 15th hole.