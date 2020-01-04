Chez Reavie hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Reavie finished his day tied for 20th at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.

After a tee shot at the 219-yard par-3 second green, Chez Reavie suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Chez Reavie at 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Reavie had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Reavie chipped in his third shot from 66 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 550-yard par-4 17th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Reavie hit his 127 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.