Graeme McDowell shoots 4-under 69 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Graeme McDowell sinks a 44-foot birdie on No. 17 at SentryIn the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2020, Graeme McDowell makes a 44 foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Graeme McDowell hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McDowell finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.
After a 234 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, McDowell chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, McDowell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McDowell to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 12th hole, McDowell had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
After a 249 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, McDowell chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.
At the 550-yard par-4 17th, McDowell reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put McDowell at 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, McDowell's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 4 under for the round.
