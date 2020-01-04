In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kevin Na hit 14 of 15 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Na finished his day in 33rd at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.

Kevin Na got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kevin Na to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Na's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Na chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Na chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Na's 104 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-4 17th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to even for the round.

On the 677-yard par-5 18th, Na got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Na to 1 over for the round.