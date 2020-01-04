In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Paul Casey hit 13 of 15 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Casey finished his day tied for 24th at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.

At the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Casey got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Casey to even-par for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Casey's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Casey's 96 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 383-yard par-4 13th hole, Casey had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Casey got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Casey to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 677-yard par-5 18th hole, Casey hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.