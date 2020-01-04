Ryan Palmer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

Palmer tee shot went 180 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Palmer to even for the round.

After a 237 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Palmer chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Palmer chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-4 17th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 677-yard par-5 18th hole, Palmer hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.