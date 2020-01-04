Matt Kuchar hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 9th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Kuchar's tee shot went 249 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 245 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Kuchar hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 over for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.