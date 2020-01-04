  • Matt Kuchar shoots 1-over 74 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Matt Kuchar holes a 27-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Kuchar buries 27-footer for birdie at Sentry

    In the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Matt Kuchar holes a 27-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 15th hole.