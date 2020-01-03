In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Matthew Wolff hit 8 of 15 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 5th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Wolff got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Wolff to even-par for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 12th hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th Wolff hit his tee shot 295 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

At the 369-yard par-4 16th, Wolff got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Wolff's 180 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

Wolff hit his drive 379 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.