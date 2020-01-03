-
Matthew Wolff shoots 4-under 69 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Matthew Wolff interview after Round 1 of SentryFollowing his opening-round 69 at the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions Matthew Wolff talks about his patience and dealing with the course setup.
In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Matthew Wolff hit 8 of 15 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 5th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
At the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Wolff got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Wolff to even-par for the round.
Wolff got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 12th hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
On the 301-yard par-4 14th Wolff hit his tee shot 295 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.
At the 369-yard par-4 16th, Wolff got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Wolff's 180 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.
Wolff hit his drive 379 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.
