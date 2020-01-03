Cameron Champ hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his day tied for 22nd at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cameron Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Champ had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

Champ hit his tee at the green on the 161-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Champ to even for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 369-yard par-4 16th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to even-par for the round.

Champ had a 378-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 2 and three putting for a bogey on the 550-yard par-4 17th. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 677-yard par-5 18th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to even for the round.