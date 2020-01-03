  • Strong putting brings Cameron Champ an even-par round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

    In the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2020, Cameron Champ makes a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.