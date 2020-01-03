Collin Morikawa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Morikawa finished his day tied for 11th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Collin Morikawa's tee shot went 196 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 2 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Morikawa to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 sixth hole, Morikawa had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 over for the round.

At the 384-yard par-4 10th, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Morikawa at 1 over for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Morikawa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.