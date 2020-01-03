In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, J.T. Poston hit 10 of 15 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day in 10th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 520-yard par-4 first, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Poston's 140 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 383-yard par-4 13th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even-par for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Poston chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

At the 550-yard par-4 17th, Poston reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Poston at 2 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Poston chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.