Sebastián Muñoz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 16th at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Muñoz had a 364-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 first. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 seventh hole, Muñoz had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 12th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Muñoz hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 369-yard par-4 16th. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Muñoz hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.