-
-
Xander Schauffele putts well in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
-
January 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Xander Schauffele birdies No. 12 at SentryIn the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2020, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Xander Schauffele hit 10 of 15 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Schauffele finished his day tied for 5th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a 374 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Xander Schauffele chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
On the 301-yard par-4 14th Schauffele hit his tee shot 296 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.