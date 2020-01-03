In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Jon Rahm hit 13 of 15 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rahm finished his day tied for 5th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Jon Rahm's 153 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Rahm had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Rahm's his second shot went 28 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.