In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Tyler Duncan hit 13 of 15 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 5th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Duncan to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Duncan's 88 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 383-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Duncan had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Duncan's 226 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.