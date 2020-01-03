Joaquin Niemann hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and finished the round bogey free. Niemann finished his day in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Joaquin Niemann reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Joaquin Niemann at 1 under for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 seventh hole, Niemann had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 12th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 6 under for the round.

After a 360 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 7 under for the round.