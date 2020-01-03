-
Corey Conners finishes with Even-par 73 in first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Corey Conners hit 12 of 15 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 22nd at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
Conners got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to even-par for the round.
Conners tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to even for the round.
At the 550-yard par-4 17th, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the 677-yard par-5 18th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.
