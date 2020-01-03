Max Homa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Homa finished his day in 31st at 2 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 seventh, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to even for the round.

Homa tee shot went 160 yards to the right rough and his approach went 46 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Homa to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Homa hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 ninth. This moved Homa to 2 over for the round.

At the 384-yard par-4 10th, Homa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Homa to 3 over for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 2 over for the round.