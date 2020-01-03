-
Keith Mitchell shoots 3-over 76 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 02, 2020
Keith Mitchell hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 32nd at 3 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Mitchell had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 2 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 12th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Mitchell hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 369-yard par-4 16th. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.
