-
-
Martin Trainer shoots 1-over 74 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
-
January 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 02, 2020
In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Martin Trainer hit 8 of 15 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 26th at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
Trainer got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 1 over for the round.
Trainer hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Trainer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.
On the 383-yard par-4 13th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.
On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.