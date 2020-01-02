In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Patrick Cantlay hit 12 of 15 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cantlay finished his day tied for 5th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 219-yard par-3 second, Patrick Cantlay hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

Cantlay hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 third. This moved Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-foot putt for eagle. This put Cantlay at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Cantlay's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 12th hole, Cantlay had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Cantlay hit his 83 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.