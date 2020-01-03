Adam Long hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 26th at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Long had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Long went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

At the 522-yard par-4 seventh, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to even for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Long's tee shot went 144 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 347 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 12th, Long chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 369-yard par-4 16th, Long had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.