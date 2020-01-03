  • Lanto Griffin shoots 2-under 71 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2020, Lanto Griffin makes a 21 foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Lanto Griffin eagles No. 18 at Sentry

