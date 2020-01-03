Lanto Griffin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 11th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a 371 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Griffin chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Griffin hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Griffin hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 383-yard par-4 13th. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Griffin hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 301-yard par-4 14th. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

At the 541-yard par-5 15th, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Griffin to even-par for the round.