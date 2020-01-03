In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Patrick Reed hit 10 of 15 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Reed finished his day tied for 16th at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Patrick Reed got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Patrick Reed to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.

Reed hit his tee at the green on the 199-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Reed to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Reed's 92 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Reed chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Reed hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 369-yard par-4 16th. This bogey was the end of his 4 hole birdie streak and moved Reed to 1 under for the round.